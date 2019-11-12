e-paper
Devotees throng Golden Temple on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Devotees throng Golden Temple on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:24 IST

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Amritsar (Punjab)
People offered prayers and took a holy dip in the ‘sarovar’ to mark the celebration.
People offered prayers and took a holy dip in the ‘sarovar’ to mark the celebration.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
         

A sea of devotees thronged the Gurudwara Harmandar Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday.

People offered prayers and took a holy dip in the ‘sarovar’ to mark the celebration.

Bhavisha Sharma, a devotee said: “Our family has come to the golden temple on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. We took a holy dip and had Prasad.”

“We offered prayers and took a dip. Kartarpur corridor has now opened. I hope that I will go there soon to seek blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji,” another devotee said.

An Indian national residing in Canada expressed gratitude to the government for opening the Kartarpur Corridor.

“I along with family have come from Canda to celebrate. I would also like to thank the government for opening the Kartarpur Corridor.

November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

