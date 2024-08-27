New Delhi, Devotees thronged temples across north and east India on Janmashtami on Monday to celebrate the birth of their beloved Lord Krishna, rending the air with chants of 'Hare Krishna' and lining up in long queues for the morning aarti before temples could open in several places. Devotees throng temples across north on Janmashtami; almost-stampede at Patna ISKCON

A huge rush at the ISKCON temple in Bihar's Patna even led to a stampede-like situation, leading to a few devotees getting injured.

Delhi's Laxmi Narayan temple was illuminated with festive lights, and so were the city's other temples, some with even flowers imported from countries like Thailand. In many areas, tableaux of Lord Krishna were displayed.

The Chhattarpur temple organised a 'Nritya Natika' on the theme of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, conveying the message of world peace.

At the ISKCON temple in East of Kailash, a 'Maha Puja' was performed, and the deity was offered a 'bhog' of 1,008 different dishes.

"As soon as we opened the temple gates at 4.30 am, a large queue of devotees gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. We have arranged for 'darshan' throughout the day. At 9.30 pm, we will perform a 'Maha Abhishek Puja,' and at 11.30 pm, we will offer the 'bhog' of 1,008 dishes.

"Finally, at midnight, we will hold a Maha Aarti and chant Krishna's name," said ISKCON vice president Vrjendra Nandan Das.

Video clips that emerged from Patna showed security personnel trying to control the rush of devotees at the ISKCON temple. A few of them fell on the ground and were helped by the security personnel.

"There was no stampede at the ISKCON temple. Mild force was used to check those devotees who tried to enter temple premises by breaking police barricades. The situation is completely under control," the city administration later said.

Hundreds of people gathered at Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi temple to attend the 'Mangala Aarti' in the morning, sending the temple premises reverberating with the chants of 'Jai Jai Shri Radhey' and 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki'.

"Till late evening nearly 25 lakh pilgrims had paid their visit to different temples of Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Mahaban while unofficial figures estimate more," Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura, said, "Today in the holy city of Mathura, I visited and worshipped the divine and beautiful forms of Yogeshwar Lord Shri Krishna and Shri Radha Rani. May the blessings of Dukhbhanjan, Yashodanandan, Lord Shri Krishna and Shri Radha Ji remain in the entire universe and this world."

In Rajasthan's Jaipur, thousands of devotees thronged Govind Devji temple and Shri Radha Gopinathji temple amid tight security deployed since morning.

In Punjab and Haryana, while devotees made a beeline to visit the temples, children were seen adorned in colourful attires and presenting cultural and religious performances.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"Greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival inspires us to be dedicated to the divine ideals of Lord Krishna. On this occasion, let us imbibe his teachings and pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country," Kataria said in a post on X in Hindi.

"May the blessings of Lord Krishna bring joy, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life. On this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, let us celebrate the divine love and teachings of Lord Krishna," Dattatreya posted on X.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi saw the holding of Dahi Handi competitions at several places.

On Sunday night, Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated in a Krishna Mahotsav programme at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.