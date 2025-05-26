DGCA is working on new norms for pilots flying in turbulent conditions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is working on guidelines for pilots to handle severe turbulence episodes after a Delhi-Srinagar flight last Wednesday flew into a hailstorm, with passengers describing it as a “near death” experience. The Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight that hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar. (PTI)

While the aviation regulator is conducting a probe into the incident, officials familiar with the matter said that the goal is to ensure no such episodes occur in the future.

“The investigation into the turbulence incident is underway. However, the goal is to ensure there is no recurrence of such a severe turbulence episode, which could prove fatal,” an official familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity

Also Read | IndiGo flight’s request to enter Pak airspace to avoid turbulence was rejected: DGCA

A major part of the investigation has been completed, a second official said. “We are working on strengthening the system and may issue specific guidelines for handling similar situations. However, this will require broader consultation with stakeholders, which will take some time,” the official said.

DGCA off rostered the two pilots operating the flight that on Wednesday evening flew through a severe hailstorm, with 227 people on board.

The incident unfolded on IndiGo flight 6E-2142, which departed Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at approximately 4:55pm and managed to land in Srinagar at 6:25pm, according to Flightradar24 tracking data.

Also Read | DGCA grounds 2 IndiGo pilots of turbulent Delhi-Srinagar flight

The crisis began when the aircraft “entered hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot” whilst “cruising at FL360” (36,000 feet), according to the regulator’s statement.

At the height of the crisis, “the aircraft rate of descent reached 8500 fpm,” the DGCA stated. “Crew flew the aircraft manually till they exit the hailstorm.”

Also Read | 'PAN PAN' call mid air: How IndiGo's turbulence-hit plane landed safely in Srinagar

While no passengers were injured in the incident, DGCA is now working to ensure no recurrence of the incident.

“The aim is to ensure pilots have a clear standard operating procedure when facing unexpected weather conditions in the future, but this requires thorough analysis before disseminating further information,” the second official said.