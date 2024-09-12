DGCA orders special safety audit of all flying training organisations

Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has begun a special safety audit of all its flying training organisations (FTOs) beginning Thursday. India currently has 33 DGCA approved FTOs. (Representative file photo)

India currently has 33 DGCA approved FTOs. The last such special audit was conducted in 2022.

“DGCA has initiated a comprehensive special safety audit of all FTOs across India. This audit aims to thoroughly assess the safety standards, operational procedures, and systemic deficiencies within flying training organisations to ensure the highest levels of safety and compliance,” a press release issued by the DGCA read.

The development comes after recent training aircraft incidents sparking concerns regarding the compliance of training organisations with respect to aviation regulations and safety protocols.

A senior DGCA official said that the audit will be conducted in three phases from September to November 2024 covering 37 FTOs.

“Phase I will cover 11 FTOs and will be conducted in September,” he added.

The audit will scrutinise each FTO’s adherence to DGCA’s regulatory standards, including aircraft maintenance, airworthiness, and training operations.

The safety audit will focus on various facets of an FTO’s operations such as training curriculum, flying training imparted to student pilots, and the overall supervision and assessment mechanisms employed by FTOs to ensure that trainees meet the required standards of proficiency before being certified to fly independently.

The audit among other aspects will also take a close look at the operational oversight and maintenance protocols of the aircraft used for training purposes to ensure that all training aircraft are maintained to the highest standards, with no compromises on safety.

“Special Safety audit aims to enforce corrective measures where necessary, enhancing the overall safety and effectiveness of flight training in India,” a second official said.

Officials aware of the developments said that the DGCA has been in constant dialogue with the FTOs.

“The DGCA has clarified to the FTOs that any kind of lack of intent (for maintaining safety standards) will not be tolerated,” the official added.