DGCA removes key officer, days after IndiGo shook sector

New Delhi : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has relieved Ravinder Singh Jamwal of his additional charge as director of operations (FSD), the division responsible for administering pilot fatigue rules and approving airline crew duty schemes, according to an order dated December 23. File photo an IndiGo aircraft at the Navi Mumbai Airport in Navi Mumbai, India. (Bloomberg)

Jamwal held the FSD, or flight standards directorate, position when DGCA granted IndiGo exemptions from stricter crew fatigue rules on December 6, during the airline’s operational meltdown that saw over 5,000 flight cancellations strand tens of thousands of passengers. He will retain his designated portfolio as director of Airspace and Air Navigation Services, according to the order issued as multiple government investigations into the crisis continue.

“Ravinder Singh Jamwal, director of operations, holding additional charge of Flight Standards Directorate along with existing charge of Airspace and Air Navigation Services Standards, has been posted to Airspace and ANS at the headquarters until further orders,” the DGCA order stated.

The order did not attribute a reason for the transfer.

While the order was dated December 23, it came to light a day after a four-member inquiry committee headed by joint director general Sanjay K. Bramhane submitted its confidential report on the crisis on Friday. The report’s findings have not been disclosed.

During the IndiGo crisis, Jamwal had key duties. At the time, 11 senior officials deployed to monitor IndiGo’s operations round-the-clock at major airports were directed to submit comprehensive reports to Jamwal, according to directives issued at the time and seen by HT.

On December 6, the government granted IndiGo sweeping exemptions from provisions limiting pilot duty hours during night operations and withdrew rules prohibiting substitution of other leave for mandatory weekly rest—regulatory accommodations that pilot associations warned “gravely compromised the safety of the flying public”.

The exemptions were granted after IndiGo admitted to “misjudgment and planning gaps” in preparing for stricter fatigue rules that took effect November 1, despite having two years’ notice.