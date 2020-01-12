e-paper
DGCA suspends Air Asia pilot for runway excursion in MP

DGCA issued a show cause notice to the pilot in command and the first officer to submit their responses on the lapses.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 06:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The country’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended an Air Asia captain for a runway excursion in Indore.
The country’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended an Air Asia captain for a runway excursion in Indore.

The Air Asia flight IAD374, after taking off from Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport, overshot the runway at Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport on November3, 2019.

A DGCA investigation revealed that the local air traffic control (ATC) had instructed the flight to hold at holding point of the runway 32. The first officer (co-pilot) read back the ATC instructions correctly and briefed the captain. “However, the pilot breached the holding point runway 32,” the DGCA order said.

DGCA issued a show cause notice to the pilot in command and the first officer to submit their responses on the lapses.

In response, the pilot-in-command (PIC) admitted his lapses, the official said.

“Consequently, the DGCA decided to suspend the PIC’s license for a period of three months,” officials told PTI.

DGCA had similarly suspended the license of a GoAir captain for six months and his co pilot’s license for three months for a similar incident.

