DGCA to rank flying schools from October 1 based on safety, performance

New Delhi: The directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) will rank the Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) from October 1 based on safety, performance, compliance, student support, and operations, in a bid to enhance aviation training standards. FTOs with 85% and above will be rated as A++, 70% to less than 85% as A+, less than 70% to 50% as A, and those scoring below 50% will be rated as B (Representative photo)

A notice issued by the DGCA on Tuesday said that the ranking will provide a comparative framework to assess the performance and quality of FTOs based on uniform and objective criteria, which promotes standardisation in training quality across institutions.

“Ranking will be published bi-annually, preferably on October 1 and April 1 of every year. Categorisation of FTO ranking will be based on the following overall score achieved by individual FTOs,” the statement said.

FTOs with 85% and above will be rated as A++, 70% to less than 85% as A+, less than 70% to 50% as A, and those scoring below 50% will be rated as B. Category ‘B’ FTOs will receive a notice from the DGCA for self-analysis towards improvement of their performance.

The DGCA statement gave details on how the score will be broken up.

The ‘operational aspect’ of an FTO will have the maximum weightage of 40% and will include parameters such as yearly instructor-to-aircraft ratio, yearly student-to-instructor ratio, fleet-to-aircraft maintenance engineer ratio, fleet size (single and multi-engine aircraft), and availability of ground school and simulators. Also, 20% of an FTO’s grade will be based on ‘safety standards’, factoring in accidents and penalties for non-reporting, while another 20% will be based on the FTO’s performance.

The forth aspect, ‘compliance standards’ of an FTO, will carry a 10% weightage. This includes the number of significant safety concerns (Level-I), observations raised during DGCA surveillance or inspections, and the number of breathalyser-positive cases in the preceding 12 months.

The final rating criterion will be the assistance provided to students, weighted at 10%. This includes the resolution of student grievances by the FTO, financial assistance or scholarships for cadets, trainee placement assistance in the aviation sector, and transparency in student payment and refund policies.

The aviation regulator said that all FTOs will be required to submit performance data within the stipulated timelines and that the DGCA reserves the right to verify submitted data through audits and inspections.

“Misreporting or non-compliance may adversely affect ranking and may invite regulatory action,” it said, adding that the FTO ranking system serves the dual purpose of protecting student interests and ensuring a pipeline of quality trained pilots essential for the safe and sustainable growth of the aviation sector in India.

With an aim to increase transparency, enabling regulatory bodies, students, and stakeholders to make informed decisions, the aviation regulator said, “Aspiring pilots and their families often struggle to identify credible FTOs. A ranking system serves as a reliable guide, helping them choose institutions based on quality, safety, and training outcomes rather than mere location or fees…. Rankings can aid in identifying high-performing FTOs for expansion or international collaboration, and underperforming ones for closer monitoring or corrective action.”