Notice to SpiceJet over pilots’ training: Official

Days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) temporarily barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying the Boeing 737 MAX, the aviation regulator on Thursday said the airline had held a training of its pilots despite technical glitches at the simulator facility and without any consultations with Boeing on the matter.

Both SpiceJet and the training organisation has been issued a show cause notice in this regard, the regulator added.

“It was found that MMI (missing, malfunction, inoperative) for stick shaker P2 (co-pilot) side was unserviceable since March 17. The training was being conducted by SpiceJet for RTS (return to Service), to understand the functioning of Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) after the modification for the MAX aircraft,” a DGCA official said, seeking anonymity.

The DGCA had also checked with Boeing to see if MAX TRS training could be carried out under such circumstances, the official said. “Boeing said the training for RTS should not be conducted,” the official added.

When SpiceJet was asked to respond on the issue, it said that in house measures were taken to continue with the training, a second DGCA official said. “However, SpiceJet did not consult Boeing,” the official added, wishing not to be named.

“SpiceJet was subsequently asked not to allow these pilots to operate B737Max flights. The pilots, however, can fly other aircraft.”

The aviation regulator has also issued a show cause notice to the airline and the training organisation, seeking an explanation on the matter, the second official said.

The training, which was conducted on March 30 in the simulator of B73MAX, is mandatory for all pilots.

Boeing on Wednesday informed DGCA that the B737 Max simulator cannot be used till the affected component is repaired.

“We are working closely with all parties involved including our supplier and the DGCA to ensure the maintenance and operation of this specific device complies with all regulatory requirements,” it said in a statement.

As per aviation rules, “no person may knowingly use or allow the use of or misrepresent the capability of an FSTD for any maneuver, procedure or task that is to be accomplished to meet training, evaluation, or flight experience requirements of this chapter for flight crewmember certification or qualification when there is a missing, malfunctioning, or inoperative (MMI) component that is required to be present and correctly operate for the satisfactory completion of that maneuver, procedure, or task. The MMI policy should include the type of training restriction the operator will impose as an effect of the MMI.”

SpiceJet has 650 pilots trained for Boeing 737 MAX operations.

On the show cause notice, an airline spokesperson said: “We have received a communication from the regulator on the matter. The airline shall submit its reply within the specified period.”

“We would like to reiterate that safety and security of our operations and passengers are of utmost importance which is manifested in our outstanding track record. None of our operations are compromised and are in line with international safety standards,” the spokesperson added.

