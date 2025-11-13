Chandigarh, A day after retired Lieutenant General D S Hooda, who led the 2016 surgical strikes, accused an escort vehicle of Punjab Police of hitting his car, the state's Director General of Police on Thursday issued directions for respectful and courteous conduct on the road by cops escorting VIPs. DGP directs courteous conduct on road after Punjab Police vehicle hit retired Lt Gen Hooda's car

Hooda on Wednesday alleged that his vehicle was hit by a Punjab Police vehicle, which was escorting a VIP, on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali when he was travelling with his wife.

He called it a "deliberate act" by the Punjab Police vehicle and had asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Yadav to take note of it.

On Thursday, in a post on X, Yadav said Punjab Police, being a professional force, has a zero tolerance policy towards misconduct, as its duty is not just to protect threatened persons but also to uphold public dignity, safety and confidence on the roads.

"VIP protection is a high-responsibility assignment demanding discipline, patience, and respect for citizens. Strong security apparatus and respectful conduct must go hand in hand," he added.

He also issued directions to all concerned police personnel for immediate compliance. Among them were adherence to traffic rules and regulations during non-emergency movements. Compliance with road safety norms should be ensured, Yadav said.

"Facilitation of smooth movement, while ensuring minimal disturbance to public traffic. Professional conduct with courtesy to be maintained throughout the road journey with the protectee," the DGP said.

"Utmost patience and restraint shall be exercised under all circumstances. Any incidents are to be reported to the concerned quarters immediately by the Escort in-charge. Mandatory briefing by all districts to escort, pilot and traffic staff within 48 hours, on professional and courteous conduct on the road," he said.

Lt Gen Hooda is the former Northern Army Commander under whose watch the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK were conducted following the Uri terror attack.

"The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation," Hooda on X said.

Later, Yadav regretted the distress and concern caused to Hooda and his wife and said that, "such behaviour, if established, is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values of professionalism and public service that Punjab Police stands for."

On Wednesday, Yadav said that directions were issued to identify the vehicles and personnel involved, assuring that the matter was being taken seriously and appropriate action would be initiated to ensure accountability.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.