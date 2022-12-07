Dhankhar takes over as RS chair, PM says he will uphold democratic ethos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday in welcoming vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar who took over as chairman of the House.

In his welcome address, the PM said Dhankhar combines the qualities of a soldier and a farmer as he comes from an agricultural background and received his education in a Sainik school.

“Our Vice President is a kisan putra (son of a farmer), and he studied at the Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans,” he said.

The prime minister traced Dhankhar’s journey from a village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu to the second highest constitutional position in the country and said his life will be an inspiration for many.

“You came from an ordinary family and faced many challenges to reach this position. So, for many people in this country this is an inspiration. In this Upper House the accomplishments of Kithana ke laal (native of Kithana) have made people happy,” he said.

On a lighter note, the PM while referring to Dhankhar’s long innings as a lawyer, said he will not miss being in a court as he will meet several of his Supreme Court colleagues in the House as well.

On his part, Dhankhar focused on the issue of disruption of proceedings in his maiden speech, calling them “antithetical to democratic values”. He emphasised on the legislature, judiciary and executive functioning in tandem, meticulously, ensuring scrupulous adherence to their respective jurisdictional domain.

Opposition MPs broadly focused on a single theme — that members of political parties with fewer representatives should get adequate time to speak and raise issues.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the chairperson should give the Opposition their due space in the House. He referred to the disruptions during the previous sessions and said the House has given strength to the tradition of debate.

TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also pushed for more time for members of smaller parties so they are able to participate in discussions. He also raised the issue of Bills not being sent to standing committees and select committees to further scrutiny. Roy also said the House should allocate more time for short duration discussions and have at least one issue of national importance raised under rule 267.

“At least per session one issue under the rule should be allowed, because the Opposition is a voice in a democracy. The voice of dissent should be heard. Otherwise, the concept or the idea of participative democracy will be futile exercise,” he said.

DMK MP, Tiruchi Siva said the house expects a lot from Dhankhar who is known as a constitutional expert. “We expect you to be impartial and the Opposition parties should have equal share as that of the treasury benches,” he said. He also said that if Opposition members are heard, they will not feel the need to rush into the Well of the House.

TRS leader Keshava Rao also underlined the need for more time to opposition members. “It is not the voice of the Opposition, but the voice of the people,” he said.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda sought more time to raise issues regarding the farming community.

