Dharmendra tweets on farmers protest, hits delete and then explains

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:25 IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday posted an explanation on his Twitter handle after a user pointed out that he had deleted his earlier tweet on farmers’ protests near Delhi.

In a tweet late on Thursday night, the actor had urged the central government to find a solution to farmers’ problems soon.

“I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers’ problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful,” Dharmendra had said in the tweet. But he later deleted it.

On Friday morning, a user posted the screenshot of the tweet and claimed Dharmendra must have felt helpless.

The actor replied by tweeting, “I felt sad by remarks like then, and hence deleted my tweet. You can abuse me to your heart’s content, I am happy that you are happy. I a sad for my farmer brothers. The government should find a solution fast, nobody is listening to us.”

A make-or-mar round of talks between the Union government and farmers protesting three farm laws moved a step forward on Thursday after being repeatedly deadlocked, with the government agreeing to review the recently enacted legislation and “bring amendments” if required to address demands of farm unions. The farmers, however, stuck to their stand that the government should roll back all three laws.

The negotiations on Thursday were the fourth round of meeting between three Union ministers and farmers’ representatives, as protests by thousands of agriculturalists on Delhi’s borders simmered for the seventh straight day.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have received support from many sections of the society, including school-going children, college students, elderly and various representatives of khap panchayats.

Jamidar Chattar Sabha, an organisation of youths from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and other states, have been catching eye at the farmers’ protest as over of its 150 volunteers, mostly students, have been providing free langar, tea, and other necessary items.