e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Dharmendra tweets on farmers protest, hits delete and then explains

Dharmendra tweets on farmers protest, hits delete and then explains

The farmers have been protesting near Delhi for eight days, demanding the three new farm laws should be withdrawn by the government. Actor Dharmendra urged the Centre to find a solution soon to end the impasse.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws, at Delhi-Meerut Expressway in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI04-12-2020_000036A)
New Delhi: Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws, at Delhi-Meerut Expressway in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI04-12-2020_000036A)(PTI)
         

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday posted an explanation on his Twitter handle after a user pointed out that he had deleted his earlier tweet on farmers’ protests near Delhi.

In a tweet late on Thursday night, the actor had urged the central government to find a solution to farmers’ problems soon.

“I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers’ problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful,” Dharmendra had said in the tweet. But he later deleted it.

On Friday morning, a user posted the screenshot of the tweet and claimed Dharmendra must have felt helpless.

The actor replied by tweeting, “I felt sad by remarks like then, and hence deleted my tweet. You can abuse me to your heart’s content, I am happy that you are happy. I a sad for my farmer brothers. The government should find a solution fast, nobody is listening to us.”

 

A make-or-mar round of talks between the Union government and farmers protesting three farm laws moved a step forward on Thursday after being repeatedly deadlocked, with the government agreeing to review the recently enacted legislation and “bring amendments” if required to address demands of farm unions. The farmers, however, stuck to their stand that the government should roll back all three laws.

The negotiations on Thursday were the fourth round of meeting between three Union ministers and farmers’ representatives, as protests by thousands of agriculturalists on Delhi’s borders simmered for the seventh straight day.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have received support from many sections of the society, including school-going children, college students, elderly and various representatives of khap panchayats.

Jamidar Chattar Sabha, an organisation of youths from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and other states, have been catching eye at the farmers’ protest as over of its 150 volunteers, mostly students, have been providing free langar, tea, and other necessary items.

tags
top news
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In