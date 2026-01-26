Dhurandhar actor Nadeem khan arrested on rape charges, promised to marry housemaid

Actor Nadeem Khan, who was last seen in the movie ‘Dhurandhar’, has been arrested on charges of repeatedly raping a domestic worker for over nearly a decade on the alleged false promise of marriage. Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan in Mumbai police custody (Instagram/@Nadeemactor)

Police said the 41-year-old woman approached the Versova police after the actor refused to marry her.

In her complaint, she stated that she began working at Nadeem Khan’s residence about a decade ago and later entered into a physical relationship with him after he allegedly promised marriage. The relationship continued for years, but when the promise was not fulfilled, she decided to file a complaint.

Also Read | ‘Alok was always soft-spoken, respectful, never picked a fight’, say Mumbai stabbing victim's family members

As the alleged offences occurred at the actor’s house in Malwani, the case was transferred from Versova to the Malwani police station.

“We have arrested the actor based on the woman’s statement and are verifying the allegations,” a Malwani police officer said.

Details of allegations The complainant is a 41-year-old domestic worker who had previously worked in the homes of several actors before coming into contact with Khan, a report by English daily, Mid-day said.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she first met the actor in 2015 and that the two gradually became close.

The woman, in her complaint, alleges that Khan promised to marry her and, based on that assurance, repeatedly had physical relations with her at her residence.

Also Read | 9,550 kg explosives, red wick wires seized in Rajasthan: Big threat averted ahead of Republic Day

The victim also claimed that the relationship continued for nearly 10 years, with the alleged sexual encounters taking place both at her home and at Khan’s residence in Versova.

The complainant told police that she continued the relationship believing that Khan would eventually marry her, but decided to approach the police after he refused to do so, the Mid-day report added.

According to the police, cited in the report, “since the alleged physical relationship took place for the first time at the complainant’s house within the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, Versova Police transferred the case on zero FIR to Malvani police.”

Investigators said further probe into the case is ongoing.