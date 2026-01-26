Physical relation with maid, marriage promise broken: What is the case against arrested Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan

Blockbuster Bollywood movie ‘Dhurandhar’ on Monday made headlines for something other than its soaring box office collection - the arrest of one of its actors, Nadeem Khan, by the Mumbai Police last week. Actor Nadeem Khan played the role of antagonist Rehman Dakait’s cook, Ahlak. (Instagram/nadeemactor)

Actor Nadeem Khan played the role of antagonist Rehman Dakait’s cook, Ahlak.

What is the case? Nadeem Khan has been arrested on charges of rape over his domestic help's allegation of engaging in a physical relationship for over nearly a decade on the false promise of marriage, police said on Monday.

Police said the 41-year-old woman approached the Versova police after the actor refused to marry her, HT earlier reported.

According to the complaint, the woman had worked as a domestic help for different actors and had come in contact with Khan years ago, and they became close.

In her complaint, she alleged that she began working at Nadeem Khan's residence about a decade ago and later developed a physical relationship with him after he promised marriage.

The relationship continued for years, but when the promise was not fulfilled, she decided to file a complaint.

As the alleged offences occurred at the actor's house in Malwani, the case was transferred from Versova to the Malwani police station.

"We have arrested the actor based on the woman's statement and are verifying the allegations," a Malwani police officer said.

As the alleged assault took place for the first time at the complainant's house in the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, the Versova police have transferred the case on a zero FIR, an official cited in a PTI news agency report said.

The victim claimed that the relationship continued for nearly 10 years, with the alleged sexual encounters taking place both at her home and at Khan's residence in Versova.

Investigators said further probe into the case is ongoing.

Nadeem will next be seen in Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s film Vadh 2. The film, which is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2022 movie of the same name, is set to release on February 6.