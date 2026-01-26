Who is Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested on rape charges? Here’s what we know about him

Actor Nadeem Khan, who was last seen in the film Dhurandhar, has been arrested in connection with allegations of repeatedly raping a domestic worker over nearly a decade on the alleged false promise of marriage. Following his arrest, there has been a surge of curiosity around the actor. So, here’s what we know about him. Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan is in Mumbai police custody at the moment.

What do we know about Nadeem Khan A quick look at his Instagram account reveals that Nadeem has been working in the film industry for several years, building a diverse body of work across television, the big screen and the OTT space. He has mostly appeared in supportive roles.

Apart from his work in showbiz, he has also been actively involved in theatre, having performed in several stage plays. Not much is known about where he hails from, but his Instagram profile suggests that he has been living in Mumbai for a long time.

Not many are aware that Nadeem has earlier worked alongside stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Asrani, Adil Hussain and Sanjay Mishra. His social media handle is filled with throwback pictures featuring these celebrated Bollywood veterans. He has appeared in films such as Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s Mimi, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s Vadh, Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy, Mrs Serial Killer and Dhadak.