Who is Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested on rape charges? Here’s what we know about him
A quick look at his Instagram account reveals that Nadeem Khan, who has been arrested on rape charges, has been working in the film industry for several years.
Actor Nadeem Khan, who was last seen in the film Dhurandhar, has been arrested in connection with allegations of repeatedly raping a domestic worker over nearly a decade on the alleged false promise of marriage. Following his arrest, there has been a surge of curiosity around the actor. So, here’s what we know about him.
What do we know about Nadeem Khan
A quick look at his Instagram account reveals that Nadeem has been working in the film industry for several years, building a diverse body of work across television, the big screen and the OTT space. He has mostly appeared in supportive roles.
Apart from his work in showbiz, he has also been actively involved in theatre, having performed in several stage plays. Not much is known about where he hails from, but his Instagram profile suggests that he has been living in Mumbai for a long time.
Not many are aware that Nadeem has earlier worked alongside stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Asrani, Adil Hussain and Sanjay Mishra. His social media handle is filled with throwback pictures featuring these celebrated Bollywood veterans. He has appeared in films such as Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s Mimi, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s Vadh, Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy, Mrs Serial Killer and Dhadak.
What was Nadeem Khan's role in Dhurandhar?
When it comes to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Nadeem was seen playing Rehman Dakait’s cook, Ahlak. His character turns out to be the traitor who betrays Rehman Baloch by secretly helping SP Chaudhary (essayed by Sanjay Dutt). In a brutal turn of events, Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Mazhari is shown chopping off his fingers to force out the truth. Ahlak is eventually killed after being exposed as an informant.
Next, he will be seen in Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s Vadh 2. The film, which is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2022 movie of the same name, is set to release on February 6.
Nadeem Khan arrested on rape charges
On Monday, it was reported that Nadeem has been arrested on charges of repeatedly raping a domestic worker for over nearly a decade on the alleged false promise of marriage. Police said the 41-year-old woman approached the Versova police after the actor refused to marry her.
In her complaint, she stated that she began working at Nadeem Khan’s residence about a decade ago and later entered into a physical relationship with him after he allegedly promised marriage. The relationship continued for years, but when the promise was not fulfilled, she decided to file a complaint. In her statement to the police, the woman said she first met the actor in 2015 and that the two gradually became close. Later, the case was transferred from Versova to the Malwani police station.
“We have arrested the actor based on the woman’s statement and are verifying the allegations,” a Malwani police officer said. Investigators said further probe into the case is ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
