Diabetic Kejriwal eating mangoes, sweets in jail to spike sugar levels: ED

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is eating mangoes, sweets and having tea with sugar in Tihar Jail to create grounds for his bail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court as it opposed his application for doctor consultations thrice a week due to rising sugar levels. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI/File)

“The person [Kejriwal] who is claiming to have high diabetes.. is having mangoes, sweets regularly, and tea with sugar.. this is all the basis for seeking bail,” special public prosecutor Zoheb Hossain told special judge Kaveri Baweja as she head Kejriwal’s application.

Advocate Vivek Jain, who appeared for Kejriwal, objected to the submissions, saying ED was playing to the gallery and withdrew the application. “He is eating what has been prescribed by the doctors. This issue has been created...so that home cooked food is also stopped,” Jain said outside the court.

The court, which sought a report from Tihar Jail and a diet chart Kejriwal followed in judicial custody, listed the matter for further hearing on April 19.

Kejriwal moved the application on April 16, saying his blood sugar levels have been fluctuating and needed to consult with his regular doctor via video conference thrice a week.

Kejriwal, who was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case on March 21, has been in judicial custody since April 1. The Delhi court on April 10 dismissed his plea seeking legal meetings from twice a week to five times weekly.

The Delhi high court last week rejected Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest, noting ED has sufficient evidence at this stage pointing to his “guilt” .