Diamantaire, family from Surat to embrace Jain monastic life

A Surat-based diamond trader, along with his family, would embrace monkhood on Wednesday at a ceremony to be held in the Sabarmati area in Ahmedabad, trustees of a Jain religious body said.

Sanjay Shah (53), his wife Nitaben (49), along with their daughter Pooja (26) and son Darshil (24), would become Jain monks and nuns at the ceremony on Wednesday, to be held under the aegis of the Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Sangh, its trustees said.

“Sanjay Shah, who was into diamond trading in Surat, along with his entire family would take ‘diksha’ (consecration) on Wednesday. While Shah’s son is pursuing chartered accountancy, his daughter Pooja is a B.Com gold medallist,” said Nilay Savla, who is associated with the Sangh.

Elsewhere in Surat, a non-resident Indian woman, who worked at a multinational company after completing her Master of Science in Chemistry, would also take ‘diksha’ at a ceremony, one of her relatives said.

“Heta Shah (30) will become a Jain nun at a function on Wednesday in Surat. She realised that this is the true path to a happy life after interacting with Jain monks in 2010,” her relative, Rupesh Shah, said.

Shah said that the 30-year-old returned to Surat in 2014 and, having studied the Jain religion extensively, decided to take ‘diksha’.

Earlier this week, a 24-year-old Chartered Accountant, belonging to a Mumbai-based Jain family, had embraced monkhood at a ceremony in Gandhinagar on April 20 after renouncing his family business which was reportedly over Rs 100 crore.

A day earlier, 12-year-old Bhavya Shah, son of a Surat-based diamond merchant, had become a Jain monk.