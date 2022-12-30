Home / India News / 'Did your father ever': Bhupesh Baghel raps youth at event. Claps are not for the CM

'Did your father ever': Bhupesh Baghel raps youth at event. Claps are not for the CM

india news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:18 AM IST

The man who was scolded by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said he can accuse the chief minister like the chief minister accuses PM Modi, former CM Raman Singh.

Bhupesh Baghel scolded a youth at a public event the video of which went viral.
Bhupesh Baghel scolded a youth at a public event the video of which went viral.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been caught on the wrong foot as a video from a public event shows him scolding a youth referring to his father, mother and uncle. As the chief minister was addressing the public event and threw the event open for questioning, he said, "Did your mother, father, uncle ever get the chance of speaking to the chief minister? I am giving that opportunity, no?"

Bhupesh Baghel said this as there was an accusation from the audience that they wanted to speak.

According to reports, the youth later identified as Kishan Agarwal asked what the chief minister meant. "Have they ever given the microphone?" the CM said. "I am talking to you, sir," the man replied. "So when you are getting a chance to talk to me, you will level allegations?" the CM said. "I can level allegations, can't I? You bring allegations against Raman Singh, PM Modi," the youth said advising him on what to do on reservation. There were claps for him from the audience.

The video drew flak from the BJP leaders including former chief minister Raman Singh who condemned the language of the chief minister. "People come to you to tell you their problems. Not to receive an earful," Raman Singh tweeted. BJP Chhattisgarh said the 'arrogance' of the chief minister comes from the power of 'a few days'.

"Look at how Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel speaks to a youth, literally threatens him merely because he asked an uncomfortable question! This is Mohabbat Ki Dukan or Congress ki Arrogance Ki Dukan? Not the first time he has behaved like this! Must apologise," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhupesh baghel congress
bhupesh baghel congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out