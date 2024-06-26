Digi Yatra can be extended to international passengers: SITA head

Digi Yatra, the facial recognition technology based check-in service at airports, can be extended to international passengers with an aim to improve convenience and help in optimising travel processes in India, said Sumesh Patel, president of Asia- Pacific at SITA, a European IT company that provides technology and telecommunications services to the aviation industry. Digi Yatra was launched by former Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in December 2022. (File Photo)

In December last year, SITA won a contract to implement Digi Yatra at 40 Airports Authority of India (AAI)-owned airports.

“The implementation of Digi Yatra for international passengers could prove to be beneficial in enhancing the overall travel experience and optimising the travel process in India. By extending this digital platform to international travellers, it will not only improve efficiency and convenience but also support a seamless and personalised travel journey,” Patel said.

He said that for effective implementation of Digi Yatra for international passengers, preparing for a robust communication infrastructure, stringent cybersecurity protocols, and measures to safeguard passenger data confidentiality will have to be undertaken.

“Collaboration amongst airlines, airports, and government authorities is crucial to ensure a secure and efficient digital travel experience for all passengers. Integrating Digi Yatra for international passengers will not only streamline the check-in and boarding processes but also provide a more convenient and hassle-free travel experience,” he said, adding that it will ultimately pave the way for a more modern and digitally driven travel industry that caters to the needs of both domestic and international travellers.

The SITA head said that the current government is keen on digitisation at airports and its next focus should be on adding more biometrics-based touch points like at immigration, duty free and lounges.

“The government’s next focus should be on adding biometrics based touch points. Digitising immigration procedures at airports using biometric technology will enhance the ease of travel for international passengers and streamline the entire process. By implementing biometrics-based self-service, duty-free shopping and lounge access, the government can further enhance the passenger experience. Additionally, using artificial intelligence to optimise operations and enhance security measures should also be high on the agenda,” Patel said.

Union home minister Amit Shah,on Saturday, inaugurated the The Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) by unveiling dedicated counters at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport. The programme is an initiative by the government, designed to provide Indian nationals and OCI cardholders with a faster, easier, and more secure travel experience.

“The application process requires applicants to submit their biometrics (fingerprints and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the online application form. Registration under FTI-TTP will be completed after necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility,” a Delhi airport statement said.

Patel said that SITA, too, is working with the immigration, maritime, and railway industries to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers beyond just airports.

“Intermodal travel is a key focus for SITA in India. By bringing together different transportation modes and leveraging our expertise in aviation technology, we aim to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers in India,” he said.