Diljit Dosanjh to perform in Mumbai today, check traffic advisory

The Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's music concert, set to take place at the city's Mahalaxmi Race Course today. Diljit Dosanjh's concert will take place in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course today.

The Punjabi singer will be performing in Mumbai as part of the Dil-Luminati tour, which has already taken place in 10 Indian cities.

According to the Zomato website, gates to the venue will open at 5:00 pm.

According to the traffic advisory, there will be traffic congestion on the sea link towards the Mahalaxmi race course. Commuters have been advised to take public conveyance instead of personal vehicles.

The police also advised commuters to plan their journey in view of anticipated delays.

Those planning to attend the event must note that parking is unavailable at the venue, hence, the public conveyance is advisable, Zomato website stated.

How to reach Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue?

For convenient commuting, the closest local train stations are Mahalaxmi on the western line and Byculla on the central line. Additionally, Jacob Circle serves as the nearest monorail station, enhancing your travel options.

The singer began the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour from Delhi in October this year.

PIL filed against Diljit, Karan Aluja concert

Earlier, a Chandigarh resident filed a PIL in connection with the management of public events at the Sector 34 exhibition ground.

The petitioner cited traffic disruptions caused by another concert at the same venue recently performed by rapper-singer Karan Aujla.

The person highlighted massive traffic jams occurring during Aujla's show and expressed apprehensions about a similar situation during Dosanjh's.

Though the arena is meant for commercial use, it has in the vicinity some houses, where children and senior citizens live, he contended.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court then allowed Dosanjh's event scheduled to take place in Chandigarh on Saturday, with a direction that he comply with the noise pollution regulations.