HC allows Diljit Dosanjh concert in Chandigarh with riders

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday allowed the Saturday evening concert of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh but asked the organisers to adhere to conditions imposed by the Chandigarh administration. The 40-year-old singer is set to perform at the Sector-34 Exhibition Ground as part of his “Dil-Luminati India” Tour, where around 35,000 people are expected. (PTI)

“In case the noise level increases beyond 75 db(A), then the official respondents are directed to take penal action against the organisers as prescribed by the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules) 2000,” the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal said while allowing the concert and seeking a compliance report on December 18.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sector-23 resident Ranjeet Singh, demanding that UT be directed not to allow concerts at the venue unless adequate measures are implemented to address concerns raised in the petition. He also demanded that UT be asked to submit a detailed report on traffic management, crowd control and other safety measures for the December 14 concert.

On December 7, a music concert by singer Karan Aujla at the same venue had led to large-scale traffic disruption in the area. In fact, this petition was brought about by this chaos.

On Thursday, the municipal corporation (MC) had slapped a fine of ₹1.16 crore on the concert organiser for illegally displaying advertisements at the venue.

During the court hearing, the UT administration produced a traffic management plan, providing for parking spaces for different categories of audiences, instructions to organisers, parking of buses at venue, traffic restrictions, traffic diversions and public advisory, etc. The court was also informed that a no-objection certificate (NOC) from MC had already been obtained whereas an NOC from the fire department and police were awaited. however, by Friday evening, these were procured by the organisers.

UT had prescribed permissible noise limit for holding the event at 140 db with prohibition on playing certain songs that encourage alcohol, drugs and violence, the court was informed. It also said the advisory also prescribed that no alcohol shall be served to persons below 25 years.

After perusal of norms produced by the petitioner, the court observed that maximum decibel level of ambient air quality standards in commercial area (which is the case herein) is 65db(A) in day time (the time for the event is from 7pm to 10 pm which is to be treated a day time).

“The maximum permissible extent of noise level under Rule 5(4) of Rules of 2000 can be 10 dBA beyond the maximum limit prescribed which for commercial area is 65 dBA at day time. If 10 dBA is added to 65dBA, then it comes to 75 dBA at the boundary of the public place in which the event is going to take place,” the court said, restricting the noise limit at 65dbA.

“….looking to the preparation made by the official respondents as well as the private respondent (organisers), the court has no hesitation in allowing the event to take place subject to ambient air quality standards in respect of noise are maintained at a maximum limit of 75 dBA at the boundary of the public place where event,” the bench said.

In the PIL, there were other demands also that the alternative venues should be selected for large-scale events away from residential and commercials areas. Directions were also sought to establish clear guidelines for granting permission for public events so that it was ensured that they do not disrupt essential services or violate citizen rights.

These issues could be taken up during the subsequent hearings even as the UT administration said that after the December 7 concert it had decided in-principle not to allow big gatherings at the Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 in future. After Dosanjh, singer AP Dhillon is also to hold a concert on December 21 at the same venue.

Avoid these roads

Traffic will be affected from 4 pm onwards

Roads near Sector-34 Exhibition Ground

Sector 33/34 dividing road

Sector 21/22-34/35 Chowk

Sector 20/21-33/34 Chowk

Sector 33/34/44/45

Sector 33/34 light point

Sector 34/35 light point

From Sham Mall to Polka turn

Traffic diversions in place

From Sector 44/45/50/51 Chowk towards either Faidan or Kajheri Chowk

From Sector-44/45 light point towards South End or Gurudwara Chowk

From Bhavan Vidyalaya School T-Point towards Sector-33/45 Chowk

No parking: Take shuttle bus to venue

There is no parking facility for concert attendees at or around the venue in Sector 34. But shuttle bus service for the venue is available from:

Parking lots in Sector 17

Dusshera Ground, Sector 43

Ground opposite Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Sector 44

Dusshera Ground, Sector 45

Mandi Ground, Sector 29

Under no circumstances, alighting from private vehicles or cabs will be allowed on roads near the venue. Attendees need to park or deboard from cabs at the above parking lots and then avail of the shuttle bus service to the venue. After the show ends, they have to re-board the buses from same alighting points.