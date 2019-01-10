Din likely over deputy speaker polls in Madhya Pradesh assembly

Another showdown is looming between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this time for the post of deputy speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly. Both parties have fielded candidates for the post, which will be filled through an election on Thursday.

Congress emerged winner in the first showdown on Tuesday when its legislator NP Prajapati was elected speaker of the MP assembly, with 120 members voting for him in the house of 230. The Congress has 114 and the BJP 109 members in the assembly, in which the former also enjoys the support of four independents, two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one Samajwadi Party MLA.

For the post of deputy speaker, the ruling party has fielded Hina Kawre, MLA from Lanji, Balaghat district, and BJP has nominated Jagdish Devra, MLA from Malhargarh, Mandsaur district.

Traditionally, through consensus, the post of the speaker has gone to ruling party and that of deputy speaker to Opposition.

The Congress is accusing the BJP of breaking the tradition by fielding candidate for the post. Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said, “The BJP is to be blamed for breaking tradition (of leaving the deputy speaker’s post to the opposition) which was started by BJP chief minister Sunderlal Patwa in 1990...”

BJP candidate Jagdish Devra blamed the Congress. “We will insist on secret voting and I appeal to all the MLAs to be guided by their conscience while voting,” he said on the election.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 08:33 IST