Home / World News / Dior accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ of centuries-old Chinese skirt: Report

Dior accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ of centuries-old Chinese skirt: Report

world news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Chinese mouthpiece Global Times reported that several students recently organised a protest at a square near Dior's flagship store in Paris.
Chinese students in Paris protest outside a Dior store on July 23, 2022 against the brand's "cultural appropriation" of traditional Chinese designs.(Global Times)
Chinese students in Paris protest outside a Dior store on July 23, 2022 against the brand's "cultural appropriation" of traditional Chinese designs.(Global Times)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

French luxury brand Christian Dior has been accused of cultural appropriation amid outrage in China. The controversy has erupted over a Dior pleated skirt worth USD 3,800 (INR 3,03,088), which is part of its recent fall collection. Chinese social media users and protesters have claimed that the skirt was “inspired by a centuries-old traditional garment”, multiple reports said.

The row over cultural appropriation - unacknowledged adoption of a certain culture, ethnicity, or race through means of their clothes, and or makeup - began earlier this month after Chinese social media users accused the brand of not acknowledging the “inspiration” behind the design.

Also read: Dior withdraws Valentino compensation demand of 100,000 euros for blocking access to its Rome store

Chinese mouthpiece Global Times reported that several students recently organised a protest at a square near Dior's flagship store in Paris, holding pictures that compared Dior's new skirt with the traditional Chinese horse face skirt. The protesting students held up banners that read: "This is a traditional Chinese dress," "Dior plagiarized the design" and "Stop cultural appropriation."

It further reported that the protest was organized by Paris-based Chinese students - joined by demonstrators from other French cities, Spain, as well as Italy.

Some of the demonstrators were reportedly seen wearing historical Chinese dress called ‘Hanfu’.

Also read: Dior takes a folksy turn at haute couture fashion week in Paris

According to the demonstrators, the pleated wool and mohair skirt is an item of historic Chinese clothing known as a "mamianqun," or “horse face skirt”. However, Dior described the clothing as a “hallmark Dior silhouette”.

The design of the skirt has pleated sides and openings at both the front and back. The skirt is known to be well-suited for horse riding. The skirts are often worn by people belonging to the ‘Hanfu’ subculture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china dior christian dior + 1 more
china dior christian dior
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • FILE PHOTO: People queue for the mass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing near the Ruins of Saint Paul's in Macau, China June 20, 2022.&nbsp;

    Covid-hit Macau reopens beaches but bans swimming

    Macau beachgoers were left high and dry as the Chinese gambling hub reopened two beaches on Saturday but banned swimming and water sports, citing coronavirus concerns. As temperatures reached 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, Macau residents were allowed to "enter the beach for walks and relaxation" but officials drew a line in the sand by banning water-based activities.

  • Picture for representation.&nbsp;

    Protest in Iraq intensifies as Al-Sadr supporters reach PM's building

    Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr reached the Iraqi Prime Minister's building on Saturday, following the protest against the nomination for Prime Minister by rival Iran-backed parties. Meanwhile, Iraqi security closed the roads to the building of the Supreme Judicial Council, Al Arabia reported adding that a leader in the Sadrist movement urged peaceful demonstrations in front of the Judicial Council. Protesters also disassembled large concrete barriers surrounding the heavily-fortified area.

  • China's Wuhan seafood market (Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

    China's Wuhan seafood market likely cause of Covid-19 outbreak: Report

    A set of compelling evidence has once again emerged that backs the claims that Wuhan's Huanan seafood and wildlife market was at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far claimed over 6 million lives. Two peer-reviewed studies, published in the journal 'Science' take different approaches but come to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus.

  • Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    Sri Lankan president Wickremesinghe invites parties to form national government

    Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to members of Parliament, inviting them to form an all-party national government to help the bankrupt country to recover from the worst economic crisis. Wickremesinghe said a programme could only be implemented with the participation of all political parties represented in Parliament, expert groups and civil society. The 19A adopted in 2015 pruned presidential powers by empowering Parliament above the executive president.

  • Milagros, a dog which was rescued after crossing the Atlantic in an empty container and now detects fresh food in passengers' luggage, is pictured during a training session at the Agricultural Canine Unit of Tocumen International Airport in Panama City

    Dog trapped in shipping container for 40 days, gets new life in Panama Ministry 

    Workers at Panama's Atlantico port were in for a shock when they opened a shipping container that had arrived from Spain and was meant to be empty. Inside was a dog, still alive despite having been trapped for 40 days while the container crossed the Atlantic from Andalucia. The caramel-colored dog, approximately one year old, was skinny, dehydrated and bruised. Now fully recovered, Mili weighs 27 pounds and is in tip-top physical shape.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out