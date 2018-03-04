Disability rights activist Javed Abidi dies

Disability rights activist Javed Abidi passed away on Sunday after succumbing to chest infection. He was 53.

He passed away around 1.30 p.m, a friend of Abidi said, adding that he had been ailing for the past few weeks.

“Javed was having a breathing problem for past a few weeks due to smog and bad weather. He got a chest infection four-five days back,” she said.

Abidi was the Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP).

He was also the Global Chair of Disabled People International (DPI), a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations.

He is survived by his mother, a younger brother and younger sister.