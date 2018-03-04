 Disability rights activist Javed Abidi dies | india news | Hindustan Times
Disability rights activist Javed Abidi dies

Javed Abidi was the Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People

india Updated: Mar 04, 2018 21:14 IST
Javed Abidi was the Global Chair of Disabled People International (DPI), a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations. (Twitter/ United Nations India)

Disability rights activist Javed Abidi passed away on Sunday after succumbing to chest infection. He was 53.

He passed away around 1.30 p.m, a friend of Abidi said, adding that he had been ailing for the past few weeks.

“Javed was having a breathing problem for past a few weeks due to smog and bad weather. He got a chest infection four-five days back,” she said.

Abidi was the Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP).

He was also the Global Chair of Disabled People International (DPI), a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations.

He is survived by his mother, a younger brother and younger sister.

