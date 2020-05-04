Disagree with call for RSS ban: Cong leader Singhvi

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 04:26 IST

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday said he disagreed with those who sought a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the country needed divergent views. His remarks came in response to ‘#BanRSS hashtag’ trend on Twitter.

“India needs the extreme left and right views in economic spectrum. Similarly, need non-Hindu and Hindu views. Hence, cannot ban RSS. It’s important that people from all walks exist in India to make us truly plural. Disagree with #BanRSS! Equally disagree with many #rss views!” he tweeted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the RSS and is facing a defamation case in Mumbai for linking the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh with the RSS. While stepping down from the Congress president’s post on May 25 last year after the 2019 Lok Sabha loss, Gandhi said he often stood alone in the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS.