Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors, ex-top cop named in new complaint

Celebrity manager Disha Salian's father on Tuesday filed a written complaint with the police commissioner and the joint commissioner, accusing former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, officials and Bollywood actors of being involved in her death in 2020. Aaditya Thackeray is facing serious allegations in the Disha Salian death case. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

According to the complaint submitted by Salian's father's advocate, Aaditya Thackeray was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha alleged that Parambir Singh, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, also played a key role in orchestrating the alleged cover-up. He named actors Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi in the complaint.

"Today, we have filed a written complaint (FIR) to the CP office, and the JCP Crime accepted it... the accused are Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh; Sachin Vaze, and Rhea Chakraborty are all accused in this FIR. Parambir Singh was the main mastermind for the cover-up in this case. He held a press conference and fabricated lies to save Aaditya Thackeray. All the details are in the FIR. NCB's investigation paper proves that Aaditya Thackeray was involved in a drug business, and that detail has been mentioned in this FIR," he told ANI.

The lawyer further demanded a fresh probe into the death of Disha Salian and the interrogation of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray.

Disha Salian's father's lawyer on CBI report in Sushant Singh Rajput case

On the Central Bureau of Investigation's closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the advocate of Disha Salian's father said that the report holds no value before the law and the court can still take cognisance and order further investigation.

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a closure report on her death in 2020.

"No clean chit has been given. People are running a false narrative. This closure report has no such value before the law. After the closure report, the court can still take cognisance of the murder case, and issue an arrest warrant or order for further investigation. Just like it happened in the case of Aarushi Talwar," ANI quoted Ojha as saying.

Disha Salian death

Disha, a celebrity manager, was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court listed the writ petition and will hear the case of Disha Salian on April 2.

DISCLAIMER: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from the Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).