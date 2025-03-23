CBI's closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death has no value: Disha Salian's father's lawyer

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in cases linked to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the advocate for Disha Salian's father said that the report holds no value before the law. Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian died within a week of each other.(File)

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha told ANI that the court could still take cognisance and order further investigation.

“No clean chit has been given. People are running a false narrative...This closure report has no such value before law,” Ojha told the news agency. "After the closure report, the court can still take cognisance of the murder case, and issue an arrest warrant or order for further investigation. Just like it happened in the case of Aarushi Talwar."

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, the deceased celebrity PR manager, has demanded a fresh probe into the death of his daughter and interrogation of UBT-Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray. The Bombay High Court will hear his plea on April 2.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

CBI's closure report

In its closure report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ruled out any “foul play” in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which had captivated the country close to five years ago.

The investigation, in what became one of India’s most polarising cases, cleared actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of all allegations, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rajput’s family had accused Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and embezzling funds worth ₹15 crore, charges that fuelled intense media scrutiny and public outrage.

“After extensive investigation involving forensic evidence from various locations, technical data from the US, multiple medical opinions, and questioning of all relevant individuals, we found no evidence of foul play,” said a senior CBI officer who requested anonymity.