'Maharashtra govt using Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput case': NCP-SCP on claims of Aaditya's involvement

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of trying to use the names of Disha Salian and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the upcoming Mumbai elections.

The development comes after a recent political war of words between the Opposition and the Mahayuti alliance erupted after Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian asked for a probe into his daughter's death and interrogation of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Reacting to it, Rohit Pawar claimed that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is only looking to "tarnish" Aaditya Thackeray's image and diverting from the real issues which are in Maharashtra.

"They will use the names of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput because there are elections in Bihar and Mumbai, and after the elections, they will forget them. This is very wrong," Pawar told ANI.

"They (state government) are trying to tarnish his (Aaditya Thackeray's) image. The government raises such issues to divert attention from the real issues of the state," he added.

Udhav Thackeray denies family’s connection with Disha Salian case

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday denied any connection between his family and the Disha Salian death case, emphasising that if evidence exists, it should be presented in court.

Uddhav Thackeray is the father of former Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, against whom serious allegations have been made in the case.

The former chief minister pointed out that his family has worked for the people for six to seven generations and has no link to this issue. Thackeray also warned that making false allegations can backfire.

"If they have evidence then they must produce it in court as this matter is going on in the court. 6 to 7 generations of my family have worked for the people and we have no connection with this issue. If you are making false allegations on someone, then it can boomerang on you too," the UBT chief said.

Satish Salian’s lawyer, advocate Nilesh C Ojha on Thursday leveled serious allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, labelling him as an "accused" in the Disha Salian death case.

He also accused former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of "not wanting" to take action against Thackeray. Furthermore, Ojha alleged that "corrupt" police officials tried to cover up the case.