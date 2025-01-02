Disputes between LG, Delhi govt should end once and for all: Supreme Court

The disputes between the lieutenant governor (LG) and the Delhi government should end once and for all, the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it closed a petition seeking operationalising of the Farishtey scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims. The Supreme Court. (ANI )

A bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and KV Viswanathan allowed the Delhi government to withdraw the petition after senior advocate Shadan Farasat informed the court that payments were released after the notice over the plea was issued in December 2023. Farasat said the tussle between the LG and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is essentially for control over services.

A Supreme Court constitution bench in May 2023 ruled in favour of the Delhi government having control over transfers and posting of officers. The Union government issued an ordinance within a week of the judgment. A law that followed later restored to the Union government power over services. It made significant amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991. The AAP government challenged the move which is pending consideration in the Supreme Court.

“Once the challenge to the Constitution bench decision is decided, the issue will be cleared,” Farasat said. He added reimbursements of ₹29 crore under the Farishtey scheme were received.

The court issued the notice in the matter in December 2023, saying “We do not understand why one wing of the government is fighting with another wing.”

The Delhi government sought disciplinary action against the then directorate general of health services and the health secretary for “deliberately orchestrating” the de-operationalisation of the Farishtey scheme. It said approximately 23,000 road accident victims have been provided cashless treatment in private hospitals. The plea said the bills from 42 private hospitals were not cleared.

The Farishtey scheme was introduced in February 2018 to allow victims of road accidents to seek free treatment at private hospitals. The state government reimburses the private hospitals for the cost of treatment incurred for urgent medical care within the first hour of an accident known as the “golden hour”.

“When the payment of bills of such private hospitals is halted, these hospitals stop taking patients under the scheme,” said the petition. “The sustained insubordination of the defaulting officials is also anti-democratic to the core in so far as it violates the tenets of federalism. It amounts to the turning of the constitutional scheme embedded by way of Article 239AA of the Constitution on its head by making the Delhi government, which enjoys the mandate of the local people, a silent spectator in the matters of policy making and administration of NCT of Delhi.”