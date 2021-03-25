‘Dissent has been criminalised’: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says as she appears before ED

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the central agencies are being used against anyone who expresses dissent in the country. She also said that the country is being run according to the “agenda of a particular party”, news agency ANI reported.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar, the PDP chief said, “Whoever speaks up, ED and NIA [National Investigation Agency] are used against them. The nation is not running according to the Constitution of India but according to the agenda of a particular party,” as quoted by ANI.

Sharing details about the questioning by ED, she said, “Questions were asked regarding the sale of land that was owned by Mufti Saheb [Mufti Mohammad Sayeed] and me in Bijbehara and use of the chief minister's secret funds. I was asked from where would come the list of widows who were receiving help from the CM's secret funds,” according to ANI. “Dissent has been criminalized in this country. This country is ruled by either ED, CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] or NIA,” she further said.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Mufti appeared before the ED in their office at Rajbagh to be questioned regarding a money laundering case, according to a report by news agency PTI. While the ED initially summoned her to appear in Delhi on March 22, she did not appear citing previous commitments which she could not cancel on such short notice, PTI reported. The ED had not insisted on her physical presence then and in a letter that Mufti wrote to the agency, she said that she was available for the questioning sooner in Srinagar or through video conferencing.

Mufti also challenged the summons in the Delhi high court seeking for quashing them. However, the court on March 19 provided her no relief by refusing to stay the summons, news agencies reported.