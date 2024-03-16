Dissent normal, former EC Arun Goel a great colleague: CEC

While announcing the dates for the 2024 general elections on Friday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar also addressed the elephant in the room – former election commissioner Arun Goel’s abrupt resignation a week ago. New Delhi, Mar 16 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the press conference announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh) (Shrikant Singh)

Kumar said that he enjoyed working with Goel, that everybody should respect the latter’s personal reasons for the resignation, and made it a point to stress that dissent was encouraged in the commission.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Mr Arun was a very, very distinguished member of our team and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him all the time. But in every institution, somebody will have to be given the personal space and I am sure that the personal space should not be touched and one should not be insensitive to ask personal questions. If he had personal reasons, it is fine, you must respect it,” Kumar said in response to a question.

Read Here | Lok Sabha election schedule takeaways: All you need to know about poll dates

Goel’s resignation on March 8, which was notified in the gazette on March 9 evening, sparked intrigue. While a detailed explanation has not been given for why he resigned with three years left in his tenure, HT earlier reported that Kumar and Goel disagreed on multiple issues, including the poll body’s order on allotting Shiv Sena’s party name and symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction in 2023.

Kumar said on Saturday the commission has a rich and healthy tradition in which dissent is treated as an important facet of the poll body’s functioning. “We have a very sound tradition [made by] my predecessors ... in the commission that dissent within the commission is encouraged. Within four walls of EC, the commission room which we call – it is a round room – because it is such a complicated exercise in the world, three minds are always better than one. We discuss, we sleep over issue, we take time, we assimilate,” he said.

Kumar added that those who disagree with you should be kept close to improve the decision-making process.“This is a tradition in the commission. This has always been happening, and should continue happening.”

Read Here | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Can tech reshape the poll campaign?

After Goel’s resignation, on March 11, former CEC SY Quraishi said that disagreements are common among election commissioners, but they take care not to make them public. “We decided that even if there is internal disagreement, it must be sorted within the four walls of the commission’s meeting room. Any difference of opinion among the commissioners was not be made public because of the controversy it could generate. We used to meet for half-an-hour alone before the officers were called in,” he said on Monday.

Two new ECs were appointed earlier this week — Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu — to replace Arun Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey, who retired in February. The new ECs were sitting on either side of Kumar during the Lok Sabha polls announcement.