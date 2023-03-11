‘Distorting facts’: Gujarat passes resolution seeking action against BBC film

The Gujarat assembly on Friday passed a resolution against British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for “distorting facts” in its recently released documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots during the tenure of then chief minister Narendra Modi and sought strict action by the central government. The first episode of the documentary revisits allegations from 2002 when Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat (File Photo)

The resolution, proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vipul Patel, alleges that BBC has a hidden motive of working against “India and the Indian government.”

The resolution was passed unanimously after a two-hour discussion. It was supported by state home minister Harsh Sanghavi and three BJP legislators- Amit Thakkar, Dhavalsinh Zala and Manisha Vakil.

“The documentary was not just against PM Modi but against 135 crore citizens of the country,” said Sanghavi.

Also Read: ‘BBC found it now...don’t need George Soros to tell...’: Rahul Gandhi in London

Patel, a legislator from Sojitra and chairman of the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (also known as Amul Dairy), stated that the documentary overlooked the findings of justice (retired) K G Shah commission, Nanavati-Shah commission and the Supreme Court verdict that have all given a clean chit to then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi and his ministers for the aftermath of communal riots took place following the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002.

The documentary– “India: the Modi Question,” is a two-part series examining the rising tensions between the Indian prime minister and the country’s Muslim community. It was aired in the UK in January.

The Ministry of External Affairs had termed it a “propaganda piece”, saying it reflected a “colonial mindset”.

The first episode of the documentary revisits allegations from 2002 when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat. “The investigating agencies have found no role of the state government or any religious organisation or any political party in the communal riots that took place in Gujarat,” Patel said in his proposal. He added it is very important for the house to assess the incidents that took place in 2002 and that they point out that PM Modi was not to be blamed.

Also Read: Vice President rips into BBC, cautions about ‘sinister’ politics in Bengaluru

There was no conspiracy by the Gujarat government and any allegations of the government not being active have been denied by the Supreme Court, he said.

The central government, in January, issued directions for blocking YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

In February this year, Income Tax authorities conducted searches at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.