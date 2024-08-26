‘Dividing people’: Opposition leaders on Yogi's ‘batenge to katenge’ remark

Opposition leaders on Monday accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of dividing people following his “batenge to katenge” remarks on Bangladesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File)

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath's statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that under Adityanath's rule, Muslim homes were being demolished with bulldozers and accused him of delivering hate speeches against Muslims.

“Earlier, he said ‘thok denge,’ and now it's ‘batenge to katenge’ when he's the one dividing people. He’s saying all this because he knows his party members want to remove him and it shows his insecurity and unpopularity in Uttar Pradesh,” said Owaisi.

Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav said that while Yogi Adityanath aims to become prime minister, he should avoid getting involved in foreign affairs, which are handled by New Delhi.

“This is not the first time that the chief minister has done something like this. He has done it in the past too. I hope ‘Delhi-wale’ will make him understand that he should not interfere in the decisions that are taken by Delhi,” Akhilesh said.

Speaking at an event in Agra earlier in the day, Adityanath stressed the importance of “unity” and advised avoiding the errors made in Bangladesh.

“Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galtiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge to katenge. Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha jo pahuchenge. (Are you seeing what is happening in Bangladesh? Those mistakes should not happen here. If we talk about division, there will be consequences. If we stay united, we will remain good, safe, and reach the heights of prosperity)” said Adityanath.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, stressing that it is a collective responsibility to work towards this goal.

Adityanath further referenced PM Modi's “panch-pran” (five resolves), saying, “Modi has pledged to remove all symbols of slavery, honour our soldiers and heroes, and work towards unity and solidarity. We will not allow anyone to foster hatred in society.”

With PTI inputs