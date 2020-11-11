e-paper
Home / India News / Diwali with a difference: NGO runs campaign to help marginalised people

Diwali with a difference: NGO runs campaign to help marginalised people

The Mukul Madhav Foundation is distributing “Diwali happiness kits” that include groceries and toiletries to over 3,00,000 marginalised people across 24 states.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:00 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shoppers throng Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune ahead of Diwali.
Shoppers throng Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune ahead of Diwali. (HT PHOTO)
         

In keeping with the spirit of the festive season, a Pune-based non-government organisation (NGO) is running a pan-India initiative by distributing “Diwali happiness kits” that include groceries and hygiene essentials. Apart from this, it is also procuring material from local businesses.

The Mukul Madhav Foundation is reaching out to over 3,00,000 marginalised people across 24 states. The kits, being distributed this week, include rice, flour, semolina, tea powder, pulses, gram flour, sugar, poha, spices, soap, biscuits, edible oil, sanitary napkins, mask, and festive decorations. The foundation has been working with marginalised communities to provide better healthcare and educational facilities.

“The products have been procured from over 120 small scale local businesses, micro-entrepreneurs, self-help groups and foundations engaged in skill development,” Ritu Prakash Chhabria, managing trustee of the foundation said.

For instance, the foundation has included diyas (earthen lamps) made by differently-abled students of the ADAPT, a foundation that works with the students in Mumbai. It has also procured masks from the Sharda Social Welfare Trust in Gujarat. The trust has been involved with specially-abled women and children. The foundation has also procured groceries from a kisan sanghatana in Madhya Pradesh and sanitary napkins from a women’s self help group.

In Maharashtra, the foundation has distributed 17,000 kits so far and is looking at distributing 20,650 kits in total. Each kit costs about Rs 1,000 and will support a family for 21 days. The foundation is looking at distributing 70,000 kits across India.

Chhabira also said that the initiative is being funded by corporates like CavinKare, Finolex Industries Ltd, Marico, Hinduja Foundation, Nestle, Indorama, IndusInd Bank, SBI Foundation and others.

top news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Chirag Paswan’s gambit fails as Nitish Kumar prevails after a bruising battle
LIVE: Keeping Pfizer vaccine at -70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
