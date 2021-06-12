Djoke’s on Rafa-is-GOAT camp after epic clash of titans on clay

MUMBAI

The 2021 Roland Garros was expected to see a new chapter in modern tennis’ long-lasting GOAT (greatest of all time) debate. Spain’s Rafael Nadal was to turn up in Paris, get on a red-hot run on the red clay, maybe, just maybe, drop a set or two in the process but eventually—like he has done for the four consecutive years—win a 14th title. It’s that routine. That would have put Nadal above Switzerland’s Roger Federer in the Grand Slam men’s singles record list of 20 and, statistically, at least, given the Nadal-is-GOAT camp something to crow (or bleat) about.

As it turns out, there’s been a twist in the tale, and it could well end up being a new chapter -- only, not what was scripted.

Blame it on the third cog of the so-called Big Three of tennis (58 slam titles between them since 2003 when Federer won his first) decided to do a little history writing of his own. On a Friday evening that culminated into the night , and across four pulsating sets of arguably the best tennis seen in years, Novak Djokovic did what no other mortal has ever managed to or even come close to doing at what has become the Spaniard’s own patch of clay in Paris: beat Nadal in the semi-finals; beat Nadal after he took the first set; beat Nadal a second time at the Roland Garros after also being the last man to do so in 2015.

The world No. 1’s titanic triumph booked him a spot in the French Open final for a second straight year; he will take on a first-time slam finalist and in-form Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Should the Serb cross the line on Sunday, he will add a 19th title to his Grand Slam tally, one below Federer and Nadal in the record list.

The 34-year-old Djokovic, the youngest of the trio (Nadal is 35 and Federer, 39), could also become the first player in the Open Era to own will all four Grand Slam titles at least twice, a feat Nadal (he has won the Australian only once, in 2009) and Federer (French Open; 2009) haven’t achieved so far. The Australian Open winner could even be looking at a slam sweep this year, which would give him 21 Majors and the sole ownership at the top of the chart. Djokovic is the defending champion at Wimbledon and usually ruthless on hard courts on which the year-ending US Open is played, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.

Still, irrespective of the outcome on Sunday, Djokovic’s tactical, physical and mental dismantling of the 13-time French Open champion has shown the world how good he really is, and also necessitated some recalibration of all that GOAT talk.

For one, there is his superior head-to-head record against Federer (27-23) and Nadal (30-28), or his record stranglehold on the top spot of the world rankings. Djokovic has bossed over his two biggest rivals even on their most dominant surfaces. Djokovic has beaten Nadal twice at the French Open, double the count of the only other player to do so (kudos, Robin Soderling). Against eight-time champion Federer at the Wimbledon, Djokovic has a 3-1 win-loss record. Contrast that to the record of Nadal (0-2) and Federer (1-4) against Djokovic at his most productive Slam, the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time champion.

Then, there is his recent form.

Since the 2015 season when a two-way marathon suddenly became a three-way sprint with Djokovic winning three of the four slams, the Serb has allowed neither the Spaniard nor the Swiss to get better of him on tennis’ most important stages. Since then, Djokovic has met Nadal four times in the slams, and won thrice, and Federer, five times, and won all.

Of the last 10 Grand Slams, Djokovic has won six to Nadal’s three and Federer’s zero. Believers in the church of Nole (as Djokovic is called by family and friends) say that could have been seven, had Djokovic, on a 29-match unbeaten streak, not been defaulted from the US Open fourth round last year for accidentally hitting a line judge with the ball.

That was an aberration, as was his only defeat in a slam since the start of last year, a straight-sets thrashing by Nadal in the final of the 2020 French Open. Like his spectacular turnaround against the same opponent on the same surface on Friday showed, Djokovic is in no mood to slow down as he nears the top.

“Each time you step on court with him (Nadal), you know that you have to climb Mount Everest to win against this guy here,” Djokovic summed up his victory.

On Friday, in a match that history may well remember as the best four-setter ever played -- some passages of play in the second and third sets were breathtaking -- he sprinted up the mountain. If he wins on Sunday night, he can plant the flag.