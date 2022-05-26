DK Shivakumar calls ED chargesheet politically motivated, hopes to get justice

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him was politically motivated. Shivakumar said he had faith in the law of the land and he believed he would get justice in the money laundering case.

“I believe in law of the land. I also believe I will get justice. All this is politically motivated,” the Karnataka Congress president said.

Earlier in the day, the ED filed a chargesheet under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Delhi court against the Congress leader and others.

I believe in law of the land. I also believe I will get justice. All this is politically motivated: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on chargesheet against him in an alleged money laundering case pic.twitter.com/vewLGdZORz — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Shivakumar, 60, was arrested by the ED in 2019, and a number of his associates, including his daughter Aisshwarya and Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, were questioned by the agency in the case. The former cabinet minister of Karnataka was granted bail after spending more than a month in jail.

The case was based on an Income Tax Department chargesheet filed against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings.

Shivakumar and his associate SK Sharma were accused of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

(With inputs from agencies and bureau)

