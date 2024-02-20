DK Shivakumar: JD(S) making offers to Congress MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha election

Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar (PTI)

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Monday accused Janata Dal (Secular) state president HD Kumaraswamy of enticing Congress MLAs to vote against their own party’s candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for February 27.

“We know whom Kumaraswamy is contacting, the content of his conversations, and the offers he is making. Our MLAs have provided us with all the necessary information. We are also cognizant of the BJP’s strategies,” Shivakumar said at Vidhan Soudha.

He further claimed that Kumaraswamy had threatened the MLAs.

The Congress, with 135 MLAs in the 224-member assembly, is expected to secure three out of four seats, while the BJP and JD(S) alliance aim for one.

Shivakumar asserted confidence in their position, saying, “We have won 136 seats (in the assembly) and two independent MLAs have identified themselves with us.”

Asked if the opposition parties are trying for cross-voting, he said, “Have they (BJP) fielded the candidate without any reason? They fielded the candidate to make their efforts. Let us see who votes for whom on February 27.”

“He (Kumaraswamy) has spoken, made offers (to Congress MLAs), they (MLAs) came and told me. He had threatened them. I am aware of it. I will not speak on it now,” he said.

Kumaraswamy was not immediately available for a comment on the allegations.

The development comes as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners BJP and JD(S) have taken an unexpected step by nominating former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) as the fifth candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. Without the fifth candidate, the Rajya Sabha election would have been conducted without an election. However, now there will be an electoral battle for the fourth seat.

Reddy, a prominent figure in Karnataka politics, officially entered the fray by submitting his nomination papers on February 15. This development comes in the wake of Congress candidates Ajay Maken, GC Chandrashekhar, and Syed Nasir Hussain, along with BJP’s Narayansa Bhandage, already throwing their hats in the ring.

With the Rajya Sabha elections set to be decided by MLA votes, securing a minimum of 45 votes is essential for victory. The Congress holds a considerable advantage with 135 MLAs, potentially securing three out of the four seats if no cross-voting occurs.