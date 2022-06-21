DK Shivakumar on Maha crisis: 'Nothing will happen... govt will remain stable'

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday played down the growing crisis in Maharashtra, saying 'the MLAs (around 20 of whom, led by Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, have decamped to BJP-ruled Gujarat triggering talk of a switch) will come back and remain part' of the state government. The Congress is in power in Maharashtra as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, with the Sena and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Our government in Maharashtra is and will remain stable," Shivakumar - who in 2020 tried to stop Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs from defecting to the BJP - was quoted by news agency ANI.

Delhi | Nothing is happening in Maharashtra, they'll (MLAs) come back and will remain a part of the government in the state. Our government in Maharashtra is & will remain stable: Congress leader DK Shivakumar on the political situation in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WA1m4OjpOI — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Maharashtra is in the midst of another political turmoil after Shinde, an influential leader from the Thane region, and nearly 20 MLAs left for Surat in Gujarat, which will hold elections later this year.

Catch live updates of Maharashtra political crisis here

Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hit out at the BJP, claiming efforts are being made to 'topple' the Maharashtra government. He also dismissed talk of Shinde crossing the aisle, insisting that the 'rebel' minister is a 'true Shiv Sainik' and will return 'without conditions'.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar echoed Raut's sentiments, insisting that there is no threat to the MVA. He also backed Sena boss and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, stressing that the Maharashtra government is 'running smoothly'. His allies, the Congress, have also offered support.

Despite such assurances the situation remains tense. The Sena has removed Shinde as the party's legislative party leader and given the post to a Mumbai MLA - Ajay Chaudhary.

On Tuesday afternoon Shinde tweeted - his first reaction since the crisis broke - insisting that he would never 'betray the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray (the Sena founder)… for the sake of power'.

Uddhav Thackeray has convened an urgent meeting of Sena leaders to discuss the crisis.