Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    DK Shivakumar reacts to Kiran Mazumdar's post on Bengaluru roads: ‘If she wants to…’

    DK Shivakumar's remarks come after Shaw expressed her criticism of the city’s infrastructure on several occasions through her social media.

    Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 4:47 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday took a jibe at Biocon chairperson and billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her recent criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, saying she could develop the roads of the state capital if she wants to.

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that the current government in Karnataka has the opportunity to fix decades of deteriorating infrastructure in Bengaluru and fix the garbage problem as well. (File )
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that the current government in Karnataka has the opportunity to fix decades of deteriorating infrastructure in Bengaluru and fix the garbage problem as well. (File )

    “If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads," news agency ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying while he conducted the ‘Bengaluru Nadige (Walk for Bengaluru)’ program in the city’s KR Puram area.

    Also read: Dr CN Manjunath backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw amid row over Bengaluru infrastructure remarks

    Shivakumar's remarks come after Shaw has expressed her criticism of the city’s infrastructure and lack of waste management on several occasions through her social media.

    What Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw sai

    In a post on X on Monday, October 13, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she had an foreigner business visitor had come to Biocon Park and expressed his disapproval over the quality of roads and lack of garbage management in the city.

    Also read: 'In this dire situation because past governments failed': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Bengaluru infrastructure crisis

    “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?’,” she wrote in the post and tagged Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and the state’s electronics minister Priyank Kharge.

    Responding to this, Priyank Kharge told ANI on Tuesday that work is being done to improve the infrastructure of the city. "I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," he said. Kharge’s statement was also shared by Shaw on her X account.

    A day later, on Wednesday, Shaw said that the current government in the state has the opportunity to fix decades of deteriorating infrastructure in the city and fix the garbage problem as well.

    “We are in this dire situation because of past Govts failure to act in time. This Government has the opportunity to change this n act fast to fix these decades of deteriorating infrastructure n garbage management,” she wrote.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/DK Shivakumar Reacts To Kiran Mazumdar's Post On Bengaluru Roads: ‘If She Wants To…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes