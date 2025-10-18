DK Shivakumar reacts to Kiran Mazumdar's post on Bengaluru roads: ‘If she wants to…’

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday took a jibe at Biocon chairperson and billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her recent criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, saying she could develop the roads of the state capital if she wants to. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that the current government in Karnataka has the opportunity to fix decades of deteriorating infrastructure in Bengaluru and fix the garbage problem as well. (File )

“If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads," news agency ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying while he conducted the ‘Bengaluru Nadige (Walk for Bengaluru)’ program in the city’s KR Puram area.

Shivakumar's remarks come after Shaw has expressed her criticism of the city’s infrastructure and lack of waste management on several occasions through her social media.

What Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw sai In a post on X on Monday, October 13, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she had an foreigner business visitor had come to Biocon Park and expressed his disapproval over the quality of roads and lack of garbage management in the city.

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?’,” she wrote in the post and tagged Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and the state’s electronics minister Priyank Kharge.