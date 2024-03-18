DMK finalises Lok Sabha seat arrangement with Cong, other allies. Full details
DMK named the specific constituencies to be contested by its allies, including Congress.
Shortly after allocating nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one segment in Puducherry to the Congress party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday revealed the specific constituencies that would be contested by its key ally.
The DMK also designated the Tiruchirappalli constituency to the Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), currently represented by the Congress party's Su Thirunavukkarasar.
DMK:
1. Chennai North
2. Chennai South
3. Chennai Central
4. Sriperumbudur
5. Arakkonam
6. Kancheepuram (SC)
7. Tiruvannamalai
8. Vellore
9. Dharmapuri
10. Kallakurichi
11. Salem
12. Pollachi
13. Nilgiris (SC)
14. Coimbatore
15. Theni
16. Arani
17. Perambalur
18. Erode
19. Thanjavur
20. Tenkasi (SC)
21. Thoothukudi
Congress:
22. Tiruvallur (SC)
23. Krishnagiri
24. Karur
25. Cuddalore
26. Mayiladuthurai
27. Sivaganga
28. Virudhunagar
29. Kanniyakumari
30. Tirunelveli
31. Puducherry
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK):
32. Chidambaram (SC)
33. Villupuram (SC)
Communist Party of India (Marxist):
33. Madurai
34. Dindigul
Communist Party of India
36. Tiruppur
37. Nagapattinam (SC)
MDMK:
38. Tiruchirapalli
Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katch (KMDK):
39. Namakkal (on Rising Sun symbol)
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
40. Ramanathapuram
Lok Sabha 2019 results for Tamil Nadu
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance clinched a resounding victory, securing 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress, a key part of this coalition, won eight seats out of the nine it contested. With a vote share of 33.2 per cent for the DMK and 12.9 per cent for the Congress, the alliance got significant support.
In contrast, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), managed to secure only one seat.
Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Hassan has already declared his support for the DMK-led alliance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election schedule
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday that polling for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.
