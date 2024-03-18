DMK finalises Lok Sabha seat arrangement with Cong, other allies. Full details

Shortly after allocating nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one segment in Puducherry to the Congress party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday revealed the specific constituencies that would be contested by its key ally. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 17, 2024. ((PTI Photo/Shashank Parade))

The DMK also designated the Tiruchirappalli constituency to the Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), currently represented by the Congress party's Su Thirunavukkarasar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DMK:

1. Chennai North

2. Chennai South

3. Chennai Central

4. Sriperumbudur

5. Arakkonam

6. Kancheepuram (SC)

7. Tiruvannamalai

8. Vellore

9. Dharmapuri

10. Kallakurichi

11. Salem

12. Pollachi

13. Nilgiris (SC)

14. Coimbatore

15. Theni

16. Arani

17. Perambalur

18. Erode

19. Thanjavur

20. Tenkasi (SC)

21. Thoothukudi

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 ground report: Tamil Nadu remains elusive for BJP

Congress:

22. Tiruvallur (SC)

23. Krishnagiri

24. Karur

25. Cuddalore

26. Mayiladuthurai

27. Sivaganga

28. Virudhunagar

29. Kanniyakumari

30. Tirunelveli

31. Puducherry

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK):

32. Chidambaram (SC)

33. Villupuram (SC)

Communist Party of India (Marxist):

33. Madurai

34. Dindigul

Communist Party of India

36. Tiruppur

37. Nagapattinam (SC)

MDMK:

38. Tiruchirapalli

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katch (KMDK):

39. Namakkal (on Rising Sun symbol)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

40. Ramanathapuram

Lok Sabha 2019 results for Tamil Nadu

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance clinched a resounding victory, securing 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress, a key part of this coalition, won eight seats out of the nine it contested. With a vote share of 33.2 per cent for the DMK and 12.9 per cent for the Congress, the alliance got significant support.

In contrast, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), managed to secure only one seat.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Hassan has already declared his support for the DMK-led alliance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election schedule

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday that polling for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu to go to polls in single phase on April 19