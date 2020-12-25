e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Do they take your land too?’ PM Modi asks Arunachal farmer; Tomar appeals to end stir

‘Do they take your land too?’ PM Modi asks Arunachal farmer; Tomar appeals to end stir

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with farmers from six states, he asked a farmer from Arunachal Pradesh who has been doing contract farming whether the company that he has entered into a contract with also takes away his land or the contract is only for the produce.

The farmer who cultivates organic ginger said the contract is only for the produce, not the land. “See, you are in Arunachal Pradesh but still are aware that your land will not be taken away. But there are a few farmers here who have been misled to think otherwise,” PM Modi said in a veiled reference to the ongoing protest of the farmers against the three agriculture laws.

The government, in its attempts to dispel fears over contract farming, has been reiterating that contract farming will benefit farmers as it is not a binding upon farmers and they are free to terminate contract. However, apprehension over contract farming persists as reports have emerged that a Delhi-based company refused to buy the crops from Madhya Pradesh farmers even after agreement.

