Do visit Hunar Haat: PM Modi urges on Mann Ki Baat

The Prime Minister talked about his memorable visit to Hunar Haat and said it showcases India’s diversity and dynamism, in his address to the nation on the 62nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 11:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to visit Hunar Haat, which celebrates the legacy of India’s arts and crafts, during his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

This year, Hunar Haat is based on the theme ‘Kaushal Ko Kaam’ and is being held at India Gate Lawn on Rajpath by the Union ministry of minority affairs.

Thousands of artisans showcase their most unique and creative arts and crafts from across the country during the 10-day long event from February 13 to February 23.

The Prime Minister’s last radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ coincided with the 71st Republic Day.

In his previous address on January 26, the Prime Minister had urged people to serve India with a new-found resolve in the new decade and expressed hope that India will fulfil expectations that the world has from it.

