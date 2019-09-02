Doctor beaten to death in Assam after worker dies

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019

A mob on Saturday thrashed a 73-year-old doctor to death for allegedly delaying the treatment of a worker, who succumbed to his head injuries after a fall, at a tea estate hospital in Assam’s Jorhat, the state police said on Sunday

Jorhat police superintendent Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant said two attendants administered Somra Majhi, 32, the worker, an injection at Teok Tea Estate’s hospital on Dr Deben Dutta’s advice while he was away for lunch. He added Majhi died soon after Dutta arrived and started treating him.

“An angry mob soon gathered and started to abuse him [Dutta] first and then thrashed the doctor over allegations that he arrived late. They attacked him with broken glass pieces,” said Chandrakant.

He added that they have so far detained 21 people in connection with the murder. “They are likely to be arrested,” Chandrakant said.

Dutta died on his way to a Jorhat hospital after police rescued him.

“He had head and leg injuries,” said Chandrakant.

Assam police chief Kuladhar Saikia said he has sent an inspector general rank officer to Jorhat and directed that strict action should be taken.

In a statement, Teok Tea Estate said a welfare officer at the tea estate, too, was assaulted when he tried to rescue the doctor. It added the crowd became rowdier when the officer tried to intervene.

The statement said the mob comprised workers, non-workers and outsiders.

Teok Tea Estate was closed after the murder.

The Indian Medical Association’s Assam branch condemned the murder and said it is the third major assault on doctors serving in tea gardens in recent times. It announced a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services excluding emergency on September 3.

Jorhat district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the murder. Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhan Gowalla has been asked to submit a report in seven days.

CCPA demands action against accused

Meanwhile, Assam Valley Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) has condemned the incident.

“Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital,” it said.

The Assam Valley CCPA has urged authorities concerned to apprehend those responsible for the assault and demanded strict action against them.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019