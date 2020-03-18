Does Goa Raj Bhavan serve milk?: Sena on S P Malik’s ‘wine and golf’ remark

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:30 IST

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday put Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik in its line of fire for his comment that the governors in the country do not have much work to do and that of Jammu and Kashmir “drinks wine and plays golf.”

“Does the Raj Bhavan serve a glass of milk mixed with turmeric when guests come to Goa?” the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana asked in an editorial.

It said Malik’s remark was an “insult” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and “tarnishes” the image of the constitutional post which is often called a “decorative” post and a “white elephant”.

The Saamana editorial asked if Malik, who was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was abrogated, was speaking about himself when he said that the Kashmir governor only drank wine and played golf. It added that the governors of the rest of the states should come out and clarify the allegation made by Malik.

Speaking at a public gathering at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Malik had said, “The Governor has no work to do. A person who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf. Governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle.”

The Sena took potshots at its former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and said that the governors appointed by that party have a lot of work.

“It is not right to accuse Governors of having no work. Governors are doing a good job in BJP-ruled states, and they are fulfilling their appointments. The Raj Bhavan became active at midnight to administer the oath to [Devendra] Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and worked till the wee hours. The President’s rule was lifted in the dark of the night, and the state was given an ‘80-hour’ government. Therefore, we do not accept this mudslinging that Raj Bhavan is a (constitutional) place to play golf and drink,” the editorial said.