Domestic airlines flew 16 million passengers in 2024: DGCA data

Domestic airlines carried 16.13 million passengers in 2024, which was higher than 15.2 million ferried during the same period in 2023, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed on Wednesday. SpiceJet’s cancellation rate was 1.81%, followed by IndiGo with 1.17%. (ANI)

The data also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the increase in passengers carried was 8.19% compared to the same months in the previous year.

Among the big commercial airlines in the country (Air India group, IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet), the December traffic report stated, low-cost carrier SpiceJet had the maximum rate of cancellations, IndiGo stood second. The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for December 2024 stood at 1.07%.

The airline with the highest cancellation rate was Fly Big with 19.23%, followed by Alliance Air and IndiaOne Air with 4.35% and 2.83% respectively, traffic data report by the DGCA revealed.

SpiceJet’s cancellation rate was 1.81%, followed by IndiGo with 1.17%.

The report revealed that miscellaneous, technical, operational and weather were the major problems for the flight cancellations as the data showed that 44.4% of flights were cancelled due to miscellaneous reasons, followed by weather at 27.2%, technical at 20.8%, operational at 6.4% and 1.3% due to commercial reasons.

In December, scheduled domestic airlines received 817 complaints from passengers,which translated to around 0.55 complaints per 10,000 passengers for the month. Top three airlines with passenger complaints were Fly Big (a Gurugram-based regional carrier), followed by SpiceJet and Alliance Air.

Flight problems, baggage, refunds and customer services were among the most common reasons for complaints. The data showed that 24.6% of complaints were registered for flight problems, followed by baggage with 25.8%, refund with 21.3%, customer service with 7.7% among others.

The DGCA report also stated that IndiGo had the highest on-time performance (OTP) in the four metro airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad) with 73.4%, followed by Air India with 67.6% and Akasa Air with 62.7%.

The major reason for delay in flight take offs was reactionary (66%), followed by air traffic control (12%), the report stated.