Domestic flight services resume in Mumbai

As many as 20 flights were operated to and from the Mumbai airport till 12:45 pm on Monday after Indian airlines resumed commercial passenger services after two months of Covid-19 lockdown.

mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
The airport received around 1,900 passenger, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.(File photo for representation)
         

As many as 20 flights were operated to and from the Mumbai airport till 12:45 pm on Monday after Indian airlines resumed commercial passenger services after two months of Covid-19 lockdown.

The airport received around 1,900 passenger, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

The government had on March 25 announced suspension of all commercial passenger flights, following the imposition of a nationwide lockdown.

Last week, the government decided to lift restrictions on the operations of the domestic flight services and allowed Indian carriers to recommence one-third of their total flights from each airport.

“As of 12:40 pm Monday, seven flights carrying 266 arrived at the Shivaji Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) while a total of 1,613 passenger departed in 13 flights to different destinations till 12.45 pm,” MIAL said.

Budget carrier IndiGo was the first carrier to recommence air services to and from the city airport with the departure of its  flight to Patna at 6.45 am and its first flight arriving from Lucknow at 8.20 am.

Mumbai airport had on Sunday announced it will restart operations with 50 flights per day to begin with, 25 arrivals and 25 departures.

It had also urged the passengers above the age of 14 to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app to establish safe travel and as part of the SOPs (standard operating procedure) put in place before the recommencement of operations.

CSMIA had also advised passengers above 80 years as well as expectant mothers and passengers with health issues to restrict travelling. PTI IAS BAL BAL

