Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Domestic help arrested in Noida for 'theft' of 80 lakh-worth gold coins, over 5 lakh cash

PTI |
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 01:03 am IST

The domestic help was arrested from a spot near the green-belt gate of the GMIT Park following manual intelligence inputs and confidential tip-offs.

A 22-year-old man, working as a domestic help, was arrested here on Friday for allegedly stealing gold coins worth 80 lakh and more than 5.7 lakh in cash from his employer's residence, police said.

A case was registered earlier under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.(Representative Image/Unsplash)
A case was registered earlier under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

Accused Krishna Kumar Pandey, a native of Bihar's Bhojpur district, was wanted in connection with the theft reported on August 17 under Sector-142 police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

Pandey was arrested from a spot near the green-belt gate of the GMIT Park following manual intelligence inputs and confidential tip-offs, the officer added.

"From his possession, police recovered eight rectangular gold coins weighing 100 grams each, 5,71,200 in cash and a knife," Avasthy told reporters.

A case was registered earlier under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, he said.

In recognition of the successful operation, the DCP announced a cash reward of 25,000 for the Sector-142 police team that made the arrest.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Domestic help arrested in Noida for 'theft' of 80 lakh-worth gold coins, over 5 lakh cash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On