Domestic help arrested in Noida for 'theft' of 80 lakh-worth gold coins, over 5 lakh cash

A 22-year-old man, working as a domestic help, was arrested here on Friday for allegedly stealing gold coins worth ₹80 lakh and more than ₹5.7 lakh in cash from his employer's residence, police said.

Accused Krishna Kumar Pandey, a native of Bihar's Bhojpur district, was wanted in connection with the theft reported on August 17 under Sector-142 police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

Pandey was arrested from a spot near the green-belt gate of the GMIT Park following manual intelligence inputs and confidential tip-offs, the officer added.

"From his possession, police recovered eight rectangular gold coins weighing 100 grams each, ₹5,71,200 in cash and a knife," Avasthy told reporters.

A case was registered earlier under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, he said.

In recognition of the successful operation, the DCP announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 for the Sector-142 police team that made the arrest.