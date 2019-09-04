Domestic help planned to demand ransom from family after killing employer in GK: Police

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 07:41 IST

The domestic help who allegedly killed his 91-year-old employer in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area had a plan to demand ransom from his family members in order to mislead the police, but CCTV footage obtained from Tikri village helped investigators foil it, police said on Tuesday.

Kishan, the domestic help, and four of his accomplices -- Deepak Yadav, Pradeep Sharma, Sarvesh and Prabhudayal -- were arrested on Monday night for allegedly kidnapping and killing the nonagenarian, who was stuffed in a refrigerator and taken away from his house.

They were sent to four-day police custody, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused said he was fed up with the taunts and abuses of Kishan Dev Khosla. He had planned to kill him in July, police said.

The victim’s body was recovered from a pit at a house in Sangam Vihar on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

Besides the refrigerator, jewellery and cash worth Rs three lakh were also missing from the residence of Kishan Dev Khosla, police said, adding that the accused had also withdrawn Rs 40,000 from the victim’s bank account.

The businessman son of Kishan Dev Khosla found his mother, Saroj Khosla (87), unconscious when he visited the flat on Sunday morning and informed police.

Saroj Khosla complained that their domestic help mixed some sedative in tea on Saturday night. The domestic help belonged to Bihar and lived locally at Sangam Vihar, police said.

The tempo used to carry the refrigerator was recovered from outside Pradeep Sharma’s house. The refrigerator has also been found, police said.

The security guards of the area claimed that they saw the domestic help carrying the fridge in a tempo along with his accomplices. He told the guards that he was taking the fridge for repair when they questioned him, they said.

According to police, the domestic help was involved in three other criminal cases.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text)

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 07:40 IST