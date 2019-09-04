Domestic help, who killed 91-year-old GK man, was arrested twice for theft

delhi

Sep 04, 2019

During door-to-door verification drive, the police found out that Kishan — the domestic help who killed his 91-year-old employer Kishan Dev Khosla at his residence in Greater Kailash-2 on Saturday — was arrested twice for street crimes. However, the local police station was unaware of this crucial detail.

“In 2017, Kishan was arrested twice by the Hauz Khas police – once for snatching a mobile phone and again for stealing a motorcycle,” said Parvinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (south).

On Tuesday, the police said that they had collected Kishan’s basic details during a door-to-door visit in Greater Kailash for tenant verification, but the local police remained unaware of his criminal background. “The local police didn’t know of his past as there was no case against him in the local CR Park police station,” said another senior police officer.

“Since Khosla and his 87-year-old wife, Saroj, had not got Kishan’s servant verification done, they also remained unaware of his criminal past,” the senior officer said.

While tenant verification is mandatory and attracts legal action for failing to do it, domestic help verification is a voluntary exercise, said the officer. “For servant verification, the employer is required to fill the details of the domestic help in a form. We then use that information to carry out the servant’s verification, which includes a background check. In the case of the Khoslas, they hadn’t got Kishan’s servant verification done,” he said.

