90-yr-old drugged, kidnapped in a fridge by domestic help in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

delhi

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:19 IST

A domestic help kidnapped a 90-year-old man, possibly by stuffing him in a refrigerator, after drugging him and his wife at their home in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Saturday evening, police said.

The alleged kidnapping came to light on Sunday morning when the 87-year-old wife of the man regained her consciousness to notice her husband and domestic help missing from the home, said Parvinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (south).

The whereabouts of the kidnapped man, his domestic help and four-five others suspects remained unknown until late Monday afternoon.

The missing man, Krishan Khosla, retired from government service and lived with his wife on the first floor of a rented house in M Block of Greater Kailash - II. One of their sons is abroad while the other is an industrialist in Delhi, said ADCP Singh.

They had hired a domestic help, a man in his 20s, over a year ago, said the officer. “On Saturday evening, the domestic help arrived at the house and allegedly offered the couple tea laced with sedatives. Around 8 pm, his four-five friends arrived in a tempo and took away a refrigerator and some valuables,” said the officer.

A security guard in the building noticed the suspects take away the refrigerator, but he ignored it believing it was an old one and meant to be discarded.

Khosla’s wife woke up around 5 am on Sunday to find her husband and domestic help missing after which the police were informed.

Police said that while there was no direct evidence of Khosla being stuffed and taken into the refrigerator, that was a possibility since the building guard didn’t see him being taken out separately.

Devesh Srivastava, joint commissioner of police (Southern Range), said that the investigators are likely to crack the case by late evening. He said the motive appeared to be financial gains, but said the condition of missing Khosla remained unknown.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 17:10 IST