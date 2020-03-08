‘Don’t agree with PM that Article 370 caused all problems in J&K,’ says Altaf Bukhari

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 06:34 IST

After being under unprecedented security and an Internet lockdown for almost seven months since the effective revocation on August 5 of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status on it, Jammu & Kashmir is ushering in a spring marked by a calibrated easing of restrictions and the release of political leaders.

The latest straw in the wind is an effort by Altaf Bukhari, Kashmir’s leading business tycoon and an expelled senior leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to revive the political process in the erstwhile state, which on October 31 was split into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh .On Sunday, Bukhari is expected to announce the formation of a new political party, named J&K Apni Party, which translates as J&K Ours. Bukhari spoke about the challenges he faces in an interview with Hindustan Times.

What is your reading of the current situation in J&K?

Post August 5, perceptions may vary but the hard reality is that Article 370 has been scrapped. Some people have moved the Supreme Court. ‘Khuda kare wohi ho jo log chahte hain’ (May the will of the people prevail). But, life has to go on. In last seven months, problems have piled up. J&K’s economy has been shattered, tourism is zero, hotel industry has gone down. Everyone is affected. So, somebody has to speak up for them.

There are day-to-day problems which can’t wait for the normalcy to return. One good thing is that our people behaved maturely. They have not come out on the streets. Lives were saved...Of course, the administration also gets the credit that they didn’t kill.

What needs to be done to restart the political process?

The starting point is to articulate people’s woes and get them redressed. That is what I am trying to do with a clear-cut purpose. I believe that Delhi cannot get somebody elected in Kashmir. It is your own people who will elect you. That stage will come when assembly elections are held. And I don’t see elections for a year-and-a-half because delimitation process is to be undertaken. But if we wait and do nothing till there is normalcy, our economy will further suffer. That is why I have got active to feel the pulse of the people and am launching the J&K Apni Party.

What will be the agenda of your party?

We will seek what is achievable. Restoration of statehood and domicile rights for land, jobs and education will be our prime agenda.

There is a perception that your political venture has the blessing of Delhi. So don’t you run the risk of being dubbed the Centre’s stooge?

It is a common perception in Kashmir that Delhi has not stood by anybody. But at the end of the day, somebody has to start talking. I am not talking to Pakistan. Our issues are with Hindustan. That means prime minister or home minister of India. Whom else will one talk to? I would not say that I don’t know them. I have been a minister who delivered. I have a clean image.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants clean politics in Kashmir, but I don’t go by his perception of blaming all of Kashmir’s problems on politicians and Article 370.